A Killarney woman has been honoured for her work to help develop a nurse-led clinic for women post-cancer treatment.

Kate O’Connell is one of a team of researchers from University College Cork who won the Survivorship of the Year Award at the Irish Cancer Society Research Awards.

Their project was called ‘Linking You to Support and Advice’ and was developed as part of he Women’s Health Initiative.

It looked at the feasibility of introducing a clinic for women post-treatment into routine care at two Irish cancer centres.

One of the clinics, which was nurse-led, was found to reduce fatigue, depression, and anxiety among women attending.