Killarney Tree of Light to be switched on this evening

The Christmas in Killarney Tree of Light will be switched on this evening.

The 100ft Californian Redwood tree will be lit up at 6.15 in the grounds of St. Mary Cathedral, immediately after mass.

This year the star at the top of the tree will be dedicated the late Yvonne Quill.

Ms. Quill, who passed away in September, was Chairperson of the Killarney Looking Good committee and Killarney Tidy Towns.

The tree will feature 4,500 lights, and will serve as a reminder to the community of lost loved ones.