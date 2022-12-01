Advertisement
Killarney Tree of Light to be switched on this evening

Dec 1, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Tree of Light to be switched on this evening Killarney Tree of Light to be switched on this evening
Tree of Light…inspite of Storm Atiyah, at a test run ahead of Kerry’s Red Alert on Sunday, Tree Surgeons Billy Tangney and Dan Kissane along with electricians and organisers, Dylan Hayes, Aidan Kennedy and Terence Mulcahy, lit the 3,000 lightweight, energy efficient bulbs on the iconic Californian Redwood tree on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. It is set to become the main focal point for the Christmas in Killarney celebrations, which will come to life every evening at 4.00pm over the Christmas season.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 08712/2019
The Christmas in Killarney Tree of Light will be switched on this evening.

The 100ft Californian Redwood tree will be lit up at 6.15 in the grounds of St. Mary Cathedral, immediately after mass.

This year the star at the top of the tree will be dedicated the late Yvonne Quill.

Ms. Quill, who passed away in September, was Chairperson of the Killarney Looking Good committee and Killarney Tidy Towns.

The tree will feature 4,500 lights, and will serve as a reminder to the community of lost loved ones.

 

