Killarney town centre hotel to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Radio Kerry understands that a Killarney hotel, that was due to re-open shortly, will accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

The Eviston House Hotel on New Street is to enter into a State contract to house refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

The 107 bedroom Eviston House Hotel on New Street, Killarney has been closed and renovated over the past year following a fire last June.

Also known as The Danny Man, the hotel has advertised for staff and is now being managed by hotel management company, iNua Hospitality.

Radio Kerry understands that the hotel is to open next week but currently is taking no public bookings as a contract has been signed with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to house Ukrainian refugees.

iNua Hospitality told Radio Kerry that it has no comment at this time and the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS), which is part of the department, said it wasn’t possible to comment on the hotel as it is a fluid situation, and the overall number of hotels and accommodation providers engaged will depend on the number of Ukrainians arriving into the country on a daily basis.

It's not known how many refugees will be accommodated at the hotel.