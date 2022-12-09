Advertisement
Killarney to Macroom bus route to operate seven days a week

Dec 9, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Killarney to Macroom bus route to operate seven days a week Killarney to Macroom bus route to operate seven days a week
The Killarney to Macroom bus route will now operate seven days a week.

Bus Éireann has announced that Route 257 will enjoy increased daily services between Killarney and Millstreet, and between Millstreet and Macroom, starting this Sunday.

There will be five daily return services between Killarney and Millstreet from Monday to Saturday, with four return services on Sundays.

Three return services will operate between Millstreet and Macroom from Monday to Saturday, with two services on Sundays, and additional stops to connect with rail services in Millstreet.

The route serves Killarney, Barraduff, and Rathmore before crossing into County Cork, and all details of the new service timetables are available online.

