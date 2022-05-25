Killarney to Farranfore Bypass at options selection stage

It’s hoped the preferred route option for the Killarney to Farranfore Bypass will be put on public display in the third quarter of this year.

The scheme is currently at options selection stage and a draft report is being prepared.

Kerry County Council says this’ll be peer reviewed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland by the middle of this year; once that’s completed councillors will be informed and then it will be put on public display.

The information was provided following a motion by Independent councillor Maura Heay-Rae who sought an update on the project from the council.