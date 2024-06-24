Killarney Tidy Towns praises coffee cup scheme as town jumps in IBAL ranking

The co-president of Killarney Chamber Alliance has called for the one coffee cup initiative to be rolled out nationally.

Johnny McGuire, who is also a member of Killarney Tidy Town, was reacting to the latest IBAL survey, which found Killarney is now cleaner than European norms.

The town climbed from 14th position to tenth spot in Ireland in the latest report, with seven top ranked sites in Killarney listed in the survey.

An Táisce said efforts to address commercial bins issues in the Glebe car park were encouraging and contributed to the high ranking.

Mr McGuire praised council street staff, describing them as magicians for their ability to keep the town clean.

He says now is the time for the coffee cup levy to be introduced nationwide.

Ten sites were inspected for the survey with Killarney receiving seven A grades, two B+ grades and one B ranking.

The locations and findings were as follows:

N22 Tralee Approach: Grade B. (from speed limit to roundabout). Much of this route presented well with good road surface, markings and signage. A resident was spotted sweeping / cleaning outside of their home and most of the road was good with regards to litter. Any visible litter was next to large derelict site, next to the Pet Hospital. Care needs to be taken to ensure that this doesn’t attract further litter.

Killarney Community Hospital: Grade A. This was an excellent site, in terms of litter. The ‘Smoke Free Zone’ signage appears to have been upheld – there were no butts to be seen. In other similar sites, butts have been problematic.

Glebe Car Park – including bin storage area: Grade A. What a hugely improved site! The removal of the recycle bins has certainly worked. Concerted efforts have been made by many different stakeholders to address what had been a problematic area for many previous IBAL surveys – well done to all concerned. The main car park area was freshly presented and in very good order – car park surface, markings and signage were freshly presented.

Recycle Facility, High St. Car Park: Grade A. The recycle units and the signage associated with the usage of same were freshly presented. This facility was very much deserving of the top litter grade – nothing had been dumped / stuffed between / behind the units.

St. Anne’s Road: Grade A. All was in very good order along this residential road. The road surfaces creates a fresh impression, as did the grass areas. The individual homes were spotless - a credit to all concerned.

College Street: Grade B+. Signage on the PEL Pedal street bin, reminds the public that ‘Killarney is Single Use Coffee Cup Free’ – a great initiative which can hopefully be rolled out in other towns throughout the country. Seasonal planting and clean paving very much contributed to the overall positive impression created along College Street. If it wasn’t for the small amount of litter outside SPAR, this would have been a top-ranking site.

Main Street: Grade B+. The overall presentation along the Main Street was excellent with lovely paving, tree planting, bollards, etc. Cigarette butts were lodged in the cracks in the paving and accumulating in the lovely large planters. There were lower levels of other food related items e.g. sweet papers and fast-food wrappers. Vapes also featured.

New Market Lane: Grade A. This attractively presented laneway environment was host to numerous outdoor dining facilities – all of which were in very good shape. Apart from some cigarette butts, there was a complete absence of litter. Clearly the area is regularly cleaned to keep it looking so well.

Industrial Estate: Grade A. A very well-maintained industrial estate with a virtual absence of litter throughout.

Deposit Return Scheme, SuperValu: Grade A. This small facility was spotless. It was great to see it being well used at time of survey, with plenty of friendly chat amongst the users.

The full report can be viewed here.