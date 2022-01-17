Killarney students call for hybrid Leaving Cert

The disruption caused by the pandemic means the hybrid Leaving Cert is the only fair option for students sitting this year's exams.

That's according to two secondary school students based in Killarney who are calling for final year pupils to have a choice as to how they're assessed in the state exams this June.

Amy O'Leary and Rebecca O'Callaghan say Leaving Cert students lost months of study last year when schools were closed due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

They also say that in recent times, students, as well as teachers, have been unable to attend school because of the Omicron variant.

Rebecca O'Callaghan says the Leaving Cert class of 2022 should have a combination of exams and/or accredited grades.