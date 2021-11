The Restaurants Association of Ireland says it has no issue with sanctions for pubs and restaurants which don't check covid certs.

Hospitality groups will be challenged about their compliance with Covid rules when they meet with government officials this afternoon.

It's after ESRI research showed a third of customers in restaurants and pubs aren't having their certs checked.

Paul Treyvaud, owner of Treyvaud's Restaurant in Killarney, believes the rules were rushed through.