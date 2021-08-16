Advertisement
News

Killarney Racecourse says attendance limit is unfair

Aug 16, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Racecourse says attendance limit is unfair
Management at Killarney Racecourse say the limited attendance for its August Festival is unjust and unfair.

Racing will take place from Thursday to Saturday inclusive at the Ross Road track; all tickets are sold out.

Under COVID-19 regulations, 500 spectators are allowed on the racecourse per day.

Chairman of the Board of Killarney Races, Ger Coughlan said it’s extremely unfair that 24,000 people can attend the All-Ireland Semi Finals and only 500 people are allowed on the 90-acre Killarney Racecourse.

Mr Coughlan said the team is very confident the situation will be much improved for their October meeting.

 

