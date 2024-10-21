Killarney native says charity blown away from proceeds donated from sale of Rory Gallagher guitar

An Irish charity in London is benefitting from the sale of one of Rory Gallagher's guitars last week.

A 94-lot auction of his collection took place at Bonham’s auction house in London on Thursday.

Gallagher’s iconic Fender Stratocaster was bought for 1 million euro by Live Nation Gaiety - which plans to donate it to the National Museum of Ireland.

Among the items sold was a telecaster-style electric guitar, which Irish mental health charity ICAP were beneficiaries of the sale.

Killarney native, Tara Cronin, who works in fund raising and events for ICAP, says she was blown away by the generosity.