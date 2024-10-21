Advertisement
News

Killarney native says charity blown away from proceeds donated from sale of Rory Gallagher guitar

Oct 21, 2024 13:53 By radiokerrynews
Killarney native says charity blown away from proceeds donated from sale of Rory Gallagher guitar
Share this article

An Irish charity in London is benefitting from the sale of one of Rory Gallagher's guitars last week.

A 94-lot auction of his collection took place at Bonham’s auction house in London on Thursday.

Gallagher’s iconic Fender Stratocaster was bought for 1 million euro by Live Nation Gaiety - which plans to donate it to the National Museum of Ireland.

Advertisement

Among the items sold was a telecaster-style electric guitar, which Irish mental health charity ICAP were beneficiaries of the sale.

Killarney native, Tara Cronin, who works in fund raising and events for ICAP, says she was blown away by the generosity.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Passengers stuck on plane at Kerry Airport for over four hours
Advertisement
Kerry County Council staff and emergency services praised for response to Storm Ashley
Two people taken to hospital following N22 crash
Advertisement

Recommended

Lighthouse Tourism to be explored in three-day event on Valentia Island
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Oct 21, 2024 15:50
UK Raider March On Freddie Fastest Heat Winner In Opening Round Of Irish Derby
Ireland squad beginning preparations for Euro 2025 playoff today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus