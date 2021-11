A Killarney man who died in the UK following a road traffic collision will be laid to rest today.

26-year-old David Breen from Countess Grove, Killarney was out cycling when he was hit by car in Sussex, a county in South-East England, on the 26th October.

Requiem mass for David will take place this morning at 10:30 in St Mary's Cathedral.

Advertisement

He'll be buried afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh.