Advertisement
News

Killarney man accused of producing long-bladed knife in altercation

Sep 24, 2024 12:14 By radiokerrynews
Killarney man accused of producing long-bladed knife in altercation
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

A Killarney man accused of producing a long-bladed knife during an altercation has opted not to apply for bail and will remain in custody.

19-year-old Danny Coffey of Gortroe, Fossa, Killarney, appeared in Tralee District Court before Judge David Waters.

Judge Waters heard evidence of the allegations against him, and chose not to refuse jurisdiction in the case.

Advertisement

Mr Coffey faces a charge of producing a weapon, namely a long-bladed knife, in the course of a dispute.

He also faces a charge of criminal damage and one count of shoplifting.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are not available yet.

Advertisement

Mr Coffey’s solicitor Brendan Ahern said his client would be applying for bail, but after consulting with him further, Mr Ahern said Mr Coffey is not applying for bail but he is eager his case is progressed.

Judge David Waters said the only thing he could do to expedite matters would be to refuse jurisdiction, and he asked Sergeant Manton to outline the allegations against Mr Coffey.

Sergeant Manton said on 4th September, gardaí observed a broken pane of glass in Block C of Torc View Apartments in Killarney, which is alleged to have been broken by Mr Coffey.

Advertisement

Gardaí then found Mr Coffey coming from the door of a property of a person known to him, carrying a long-bladed knife.

Gardaí say there was no interaction between Mr Coffey and any person, but he went to the door with the knife in a threatening manner.

Judge Waters said on the face of it, he cannot refuse jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Judge Waters remanded him in custody to the 25th September, for DPP directions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Self-catering accommodation providers accuse government of leaving industry in limbo with delay in regulation
Advertisement
Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend
Kerry small businesses encouraged to enter 2025 National Small Business Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC Cup Final to be played at Tolka Park
Kerry FC report clean bill of health ahead of Finn Harps clash
Mullins, Donnelly and Tector drafted into emerging Ireland squad
Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus