Killarney man accused of producing long-bladed knife in altercation

A Killarney man accused of producing a long-bladed knife during an altercation has opted not to apply for bail and will remain in custody.

19-year-old Danny Coffey of Gortroe, Fossa, Killarney, appeared in Tralee District Court before Judge David Waters.

Judge Waters heard evidence of the allegations against him, and chose not to refuse jurisdiction in the case.

Mr Coffey faces a charge of producing a weapon, namely a long-bladed knife, in the course of a dispute.

He also faces a charge of criminal damage and one count of shoplifting.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are not available yet.

Mr Coffey’s solicitor Brendan Ahern said his client would be applying for bail, but after consulting with him further, Mr Ahern said Mr Coffey is not applying for bail but he is eager his case is progressed.

Judge David Waters said the only thing he could do to expedite matters would be to refuse jurisdiction, and he asked Sergeant Manton to outline the allegations against Mr Coffey.

Sergeant Manton said on 4th September, gardaí observed a broken pane of glass in Block C of Torc View Apartments in Killarney, which is alleged to have been broken by Mr Coffey.

Gardaí then found Mr Coffey coming from the door of a property of a person known to him, carrying a long-bladed knife.

Gardaí say there was no interaction between Mr Coffey and any person, but he went to the door with the knife in a threatening manner.

Judge Waters said on the face of it, he cannot refuse jurisdiction.

Judge Waters remanded him in custody to the 25th September, for DPP directions.