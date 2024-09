Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a vehicle in Killarney on Saturday night.

A grey 151 registered Audi A6 Saloon was stolen from outside a premises on Castle Falls, Ross Road.

The incident occurred overnight on Saturday between 9pm and 00.50 on Sunday morning.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is urging anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Killarney Garda Station.

Killarney Garda Station can be contacted on 064 667 1160