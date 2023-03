A ewe in Killarney has given birth to quadruplets.

The four lambs were born over the weekend on the farm of Hugh O’Donoghue at Lough Guitane, Muckross, around 10km from Killarney.

This is the second year in a row the ewe, named Lily, has given birth to four lambs; Lily herself was born a triplet.

Advertisement

Usually, ewes would give birth to two lambs at a time.

The lambs have been named Tommy, Helena, Sarah and Nell.