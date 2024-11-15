Advertisement
News

Killarney councillor urges council to take out ads reminding landowners to cut overgrown hedges

Nov 15, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillor urges council to take out ads reminding landowners to cut overgrown hedges
Share this article

A Killarney councillor is urging Kerry County Council to take out ads to remind landholders to cut their hedges.

Labour’s Marie Moloney says some landowners in the county have to be chased annually by the councils enforcement officer to cut back overgrown hedges.

Advertisement

She believes the overgrowth causes obstructions for drivers across Kerry, particularly on rural roads.

At this week’s meeting of Killarney Municipal District, the council advised that further reminders will be posted on social media surrounding the issue.

Advertisement

Cllr Moloney says this isn’t going far enough and more notices and advertisements surrounding the cutting of hedges need to be published.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year
Advertisement
Meeting between councillors and Uisce Éireann described as effective as 'tits on a bull'
Sustainable tourism event to take place in Dingle
Advertisement

Recommended

Cobh announce departure of Head Coach Hunt
Tralee Woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year
Meeting between councillors and Uisce Éireann described as effective as 'tits on a bull'
Sustainable tourism event to take place in Dingle
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus