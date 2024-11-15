Killarney councillor urges council to take out ads reminding landowners to cut overgrown hedges

A Killarney councillor is urging Kerry County Council to take out ads to remind landholders to cut their hedges.

Labour’s Marie Moloney says some landowners in the county have to be chased annually by the councils enforcement officer to cut back overgrown hedges.

She believes the overgrowth causes obstructions for drivers across Kerry, particularly on rural roads.

At this week’s meeting of Killarney Municipal District, the council advised that further reminders will be posted on social media surrounding the issue.

Cllr Moloney says this isn’t going far enough and more notices and advertisements surrounding the cutting of hedges need to be published.