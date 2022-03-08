Killarney councillor calls for immediate reduction of fuel excise

A Killarney councillor has said the government needs to reduce excise on fuel, given the rise in fuel prices.

Niall Kelleher, who is also president of the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, says immediate action needs to be taken to ease the burden for those feeling the pinch at the pumps.

A number of service stations across the country have been charging €2 per litre for petrol and diesel.

The councillor says the fallout of increasing prices will continue if it’s not dealt with as a matter of urgency.