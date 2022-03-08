Advertisement
News

Killarney councillor calls for immediate reduction of fuel excise

Mar 8, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillor calls for immediate reduction of fuel excise Killarney councillor calls for immediate reduction of fuel excise
Woman hand refuelling the car.
Share this article

A Killarney councillor has said the government needs to reduce excise on fuel, given the rise in fuel prices.

Niall Kelleher, who is also president of the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, says immediate action needs to be taken to ease the burden for those feeling the pinch at the pumps.

A number of service stations across the country have been charging €2 per litre for petrol and diesel.

Advertisement

The councillor says the fallout of increasing prices will continue if it’s not dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus