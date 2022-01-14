Advertisement
Killarney Cathaoirleach calls for strong focus on violence against women when Dáil resumes

Jan 14, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District wants to see a strong focus on domestic violence and violence against women when the Dáil resumes next week.

Mayor of Killarney and Labour councillor Marie Moloney says the death of Ashling Murphy is shocking and tragic.

She says no woman should have to live in fear doing daily tasks like going for a walk.

Cllr Marie Moloney says changes need to be made to ensure women don't have to look over their shoulders when they are out, for fear of being attacked.

During her time as a senator, councillor Marie Moloney pushed legislative change in the law around domestic violence.

However, she says little has changed since:

