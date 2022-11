Airbnbs and other short term letting operators in Kerry are being vilified in the housing crisis debate.

That’s the view of Patricia Harte, an AirBnB operator in Killarney.

She says the clampdown on the sector is unwarranted, especially with the current accommodation situation in the town.

Advertisement

Ms Harte estimates that over 200 houses in the county operate Airbnbs and says changes to regulations for short term lets, will affect tourism and hospitality.