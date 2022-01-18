Kerry's residential vacancy rate over twice the national average

Kerry's residential vacancy rate is over twice the national average.

That's according to figures published in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the fourth quarter of last year. The county's rate stands at 9%, while the national average is 4.4%.

The latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report found a slight decline in the national vacancy rate; however, in the fourth quarter of last year, Kerry's was higher than the national average.

The lowest residential vacancy rates in the country were found in Dublin (1.4%) and Kildare (2.1%), while the highest residential vacancy rates were found in Connacht, which had a province-wide vacancy rate of 9.2%. In Kerry, there were a total of 1,292 derelict residential units last December; nationally there were over 22,000 derelict buildings recorded.

The report also found the average residential property price in Kerry was €215,237 in the twelve months to October 2021, with a total of 1,201 transactions taking place.

The highest average residential property price was in Killarney at €242,411; that compares to an average price of €496,652 for a house in Dublin, which was the most expensive location. There were 534 residential buildings were under construction in Kerry in Q4 2021 and a 480 new residential address points were added to the database in Kerry last year.