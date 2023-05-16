Kerry’s RDI Hub appointed as regional delivery hub for HBAN

The RDI Hub in Killorglin has been appointed as a regional delivery hub for the newly launched next generation Enterprise Ireland and InterTrade Ireland Halo Business Angel Network in the South West.

The Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN 2.0) is being operated nationally through Dogpatch labs through five regional delivery hubs; it’ll improve access to funding for early-stage start-up founders and teams.

HBAN is jointly funded by Enterprise Ireland and InterTradeIreland and is responsible for the development of business angel activity and angel syndicates across the island of Ireland.

Its primary role is to unlock angel investing as a source of funding for new and developing businesses by matching investors with high quality investment opportunities and providing a range of support services for existing members and syndicates.

