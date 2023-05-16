Advertisement
Kerry’s RDI Hub appointed as regional delivery hub for HBAN

May 16, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at RDI Hub for its three-year anniversary last week were David McWilliams, economic commentator, centre; Liam Cronin, Chief Executive Officer of the RDI Hub, left; and Karl Aherne, Chief Operating Officer, Fexco. Photo: Don MacMonagle.
The RDI Hub in Killorglin has been appointed as a regional delivery hub for the newly launched next generation Enterprise Ireland and InterTrade Ireland Halo Business Angel Network in the South West.

The Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN 2.0) is being operated nationally through Dogpatch labs through five regional delivery hubs; it’ll improve access to funding for early-stage start-up founders and teams.

HBAN is jointly funded by Enterprise Ireland and InterTradeIreland and is responsible for the development of business angel activity and angel syndicates across the island of Ireland.

Its primary role is to unlock angel investing as a source of funding for new and developing businesses by matching investors with high quality investment opportunities and providing a range of support services for existing members and syndicates.

