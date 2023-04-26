Kerryman remembered as inspiring figure in sport and for those who have cancer

A Rathmore man has been remembered as an inspiring figure in sport and for those who have cancer.

40-year-old David Saunders died this week from cancer.

He had survived two bouts of the disease as a child which led to his losing a leg.

The married father-of-two represented Ireland in amputee soccer and also played for Cork City FC.

His Cork City team-mate Patrick Hickey, said David showed that the loss of a leg did not stop him from leading a full life.

Patrick Hickey said David always gave support to those who developed cancer, particularly in childhood.