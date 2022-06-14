Kerry woman memorialised in new Irish music scholarship

A Kerry woman and her husband who died during the pandemic have been memorialised in a new Irish music scholarship.

Elizabeth Bishop from Causeway and James Flynn from Cork died in hospital in London died just nine days apart.

In March last year, their family decided to donate funds raised through social media towards a scholarship at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

The Irish Youth Foundation has now established the talent scholarship in collaboration with the centre and the family.

Amanda Johnson says she hopes her mother and step-father's legacy will be able to continue for years to come.

