Kerry woman living in Australia says rain during Storm Alfred like nothing they’d ever experienced

A Kerry woman who is now living in Australia says the rain brought by Storm Alfred was like nothing they’d ever experienced.

Siobhan Beasley McDonald originally from Ballybunion, but has been living in Australia since 2011.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Australia’s Gold Coast are without power after the storm brought damaging winds and heavy rain;the cyclone was downgraded to a tropical storm when it reached land.

Ms Beasley McDonald says the weather was wild and says she feared trees would come down on their home.

They lost power and it won’t be restored until this Saturday, a full week later.

Siobhan Beasley McDonald says over 400 millimetres of rain fell there yesterday alone: