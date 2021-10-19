Kerry water supply currently under boil notice highlighted for works over two years ago

A Kerry water supply currently under a boil notice was highlighted for works over two years ago.

Ballyheigue was added to the EPA's Remedial Action List in 2019 for the inadequate treatment for cryptosporidium. A boil water notice for areas in North Kerry, including Ballyheigue, was issued on Monday of last week and remains in place.

A boil water notice was issued for customers on the Ardfert North Public Water Supply, serving Ballyheigue and surrounding areas, including the group water supplies of Ardrahan (numbers 2 and 3), Ballinorig East, Clanmaurice West and Lerrig South. It follows the detection of cryptosporidium in the water.

The Environmental Protection Agency says, after deficiencies were noted in cryptosporidium treatment, UV treatment installation works were planned for Ballyheigue in 2019. The works, which were due to be completed last month, will be finished this month, and the EPA is expected to receive performance verification by December.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are carrying out additional testing in an effort to discover the cause of the deterioration in water quality, which is affecting 3,500 people. Neither the EPA or Irish Water would comment as to whether there could be a link between the presence of cryptosporidium and the slurry spreading season, which ended last Friday.

Cryptosporidium can be caused by multiple things including storm water runoff. The EPA stated that cryptosporidium is a parasite that is found in human or animal waste and, if they are present in drinking water, can cause persistent diarrhoea.