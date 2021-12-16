Advertisement
Kerry union rep says ambulance shortages endanger crews and patients

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry union rep says ambulance shortages endanger crews and patients
An ambulance travelled three hours from Castletownbere to Slea Head to attend an accident, as no other ambulance was available.

Ambulance services in Kerry and Cork are being impacted by staff shortages.

SIPTU organiser Ted Kenny says he’s quite hopeful the situation will improve as a result of yesterday’s Oireachtas Health Committee meeting, as well as a capacity review of the ambulance service that’s taking place.

He’s hopeful this will result in the Government providing funding for more staff in the National Ambulance Service.

Mr Kenny says at present he’s concerned for patients’ well-being but also for the safety of ambulance crews who have to travel hundreds of miles:

SIPTU organiser Ted Kenny says his members have had to deal with crazy situations, with some driving over 500km:

 

