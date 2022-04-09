Kerry TY students scoop national award

TY students from a Kerry secondary school have scooped a national award.

The Faoiseamh Farraige group from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne won the Marketing and Finance Award at Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí.

The students were selected as the regional winners from Kerry and were competing against six other teams from Gaeltacht areas around Ireland.

Faoiseamh Farraige creates jewellery inspired by beaches around the Daingean Uí Chúis Peninsula.

The necklaces created by the students are connected to a website via a QR code, which contains information, stories, and pictures of the beaches.

