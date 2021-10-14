Kerry to play host to online events as part of Bioeconomy Ireland Week

Kerry will play host to a number of online events as part of Bioeconomy Ireland Week.

It’s taking place from Monday to Friday (18th to 22nd) and will see businesses, research centres, business clusters, communities, and agencies showcase solutions and approaches to bioeconomy.

The bioeconomy is part of the economy that uses renewable resources from agriculture, forestry, and the marine to produce food, feed, materials, and energy, while reducing waste.

Throughout the week, 25 events will take place, and are available to the public to watch and engage with online.

Munster Technological University and the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West are hosting six events, with details available on irishbioeconomy.com

The Bioeconomy Ireland Week events being hosted by Munster Technological University and the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West:

October 18th, Launch Event & Workshop on Education and Skills in the Irish Bioeconomy

Hosted by Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine with input from CircBio Research Group at MTU and Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West.

An online workshop looking at current opportunities and future education, training & skills needs to support bioeconomy development in preparation for availing of sustainable and innovative opportunities, climate action and just transition.

October 19th, INGREEN Project: Building a new Biobased Value Chain, from Lab to Market

Hosted by CircBio Research Group at Munster Technological University, partner of the Europe Horizon 2020 Project INGREEN.

Explore the key learnings from industry and research experts on the development of new functional innovative ingredients from dairy whey side streams for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and the food industry and the environmental benefits.

October 20th, A Circular & Sustainable Food System in Ireland

Hosted by CircBio Research Group, ShannonABC and Circular Bioeconomy Cluster SW.

Moderated by chef, author and TV presenter, Catherine Fulvio. A discussion and learning session with practitioners working on the ground implementing food waste measurement, prevention and utilisation unlocking social, economic and environmental impact.

October 21st, Circular Bioeconomy Innovation Exchange: Spotlight on Innovators in Agriculture

Hosted by Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West and AgriTech Ireland Cluster.

Shining a light on companies and leaders who are harnessing technology and innovation to address complex sustainability challenges in agriculture and in tandem building innovative bio-based products, businesses and value chains. In addition, hear about cluster supports available for innovative enterprises in bioeconomy and agriculture.

October 21st, The Plastic Problem: An Irish Perspective from a Global Challenge

Hosted by ShannonABC & CircBio Research Group

This panel discussion will explore the depth of the problem and outline some ways in which Irish researchers are working to solve the global plastics challenge.

October 22nd, Blue Bioeconomy: BioProduct Showcase

Hosted by Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South West, CircBio Research Group & Biorbic

Learn about Irish SMEs using seaweed to create sustainable products available on the market today ranging from food, nutraceuticals and cosmetics. Hear about enterprise & research supports for those with ideas in the marine & sustainability space.