Kerry the location for new online safety code's help centre

A Kerry company is operating a help centre to advise and support people in relation to the new online safety code.

Coimisiún na Meán published the binding set of rules for platforms yesterday, including obligations to act on harmful content.

Online Safety Commissioner, Niamh Hodnett says the code aims to protect people online, especially children.

Killorglin based company Fexco is operating the help centre as part of the support infrastructure for the platform.

Ms Hodnett, is urging users to report harmful content, as platforms are obligated to act on those reports.