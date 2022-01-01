Kerry TDs used €3,000 worth of state-funded printing last year

Kerry TDs used almost €3,000 worth of printing funded by the state last year.

That's according to figures provided to the Irish Times by the Office of the Houses of the Oireachtas, Print facility, under the Freedom of Information Act.

TDs can print items such as cards, calendars and newsletters using the Oireachtas printing service free of charge.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae made printing requests of over €1,300, including 500 Christmas cards, while his brother and fellow Independent TD Danny used over €600 worth of printing, including 1,500 Christmas cards.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin made printing requests of over €500, including 1,500 Christmas cards, while Sinn Féin's Pa Daly used €387 of printing and Fianna Fáil's Norma Foley used €109 worth.

Nationally, TDs made printing requests of €165,000 with individual spending ranging from Fine Gael's Alan Farrell at over €6,700 to Fianna Fáil's Seán Haughey at €27.