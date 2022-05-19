Kerry TD's Oireachtas meeting interruption branded an 'insult'

The Oireachtas Committeee on the Irish Language is to write to a Kerry TD today to express disappointment at his presence in a committee meeting recently.

The committee says Michael Healy-Rae imposed himself on a recent meeting in Leinster House to spread political propaganda.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language says Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae briefly attended a committee meeting to hand out leaflets to students who were taking part.

It’s understood that students from Kerry, including Gaelcholáiste Tralee, were contributing to the meeting in Leinster House.

The meeting, which was being held through the medium of Irish was interrupted by Michael Healy-Rae, who passed around leaflets which featured no Irish in them.

Chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Aengus Ó Snodaigh says the TD’s actions were an insult, as he didn’t take part in the discussions on the day but proceeded to spread propaganda.

He’s now to write to the Independent TD to express his disappointment at his actions.

In response, Michael Healy-Rae says he went to the meeting and had planned to stay longer to talk to the Kerry students but couldn’t because of timing constraints.

He said he was only sorry that there aren’t more minutes in the day.

