Advertisement
News

Kerry TD's Oireachtas meeting interruption branded an 'insult'

May 19, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD's Oireachtas meeting interruption branded an 'insult' Kerry TD's Oireachtas meeting interruption branded an 'insult'
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

The Oireachtas Committeee on the Irish Language is to write to a Kerry TD today to express disappointment at his presence in a committee meeting recently.

The committee says Michael Healy-Rae imposed himself on a recent meeting in Leinster House to spread political propaganda.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language says Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae briefly attended a committee meeting to hand out leaflets to students who were taking part.

Advertisement

It’s understood that students from Kerry, including Gaelcholáiste Tralee, were contributing to the meeting in Leinster House.

The meeting, which was being held through the medium of Irish was interrupted by Michael Healy-Rae, who passed around leaflets which featured no Irish in them.

Chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Aengus Ó Snodaigh says the TD’s actions were an insult, as he didn’t take part in the discussions on the day but proceeded to spread propaganda.

Advertisement

He’s now to write to the Independent TD to express his disappointment at his actions.

In response, Michael Healy-Rae says he went to the meeting and had planned to stay longer to talk to the Kerry students but couldn’t because of timing constraints.

He said he was only sorry that there aren’t more minutes in the day.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus