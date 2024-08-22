Kerry TD welcomes delay in introduction of land tax which he says targets wrong people

A Green Party TD says the deferral of the residential zoned land tax is not targeted against farmers.

The land tax was due to be introduced in October’s budget, however, Finance Minister Jack Chambers, confirmed yesterday it will be pushed back another year.

Steven Matthews, who is the Green’s Planning and Local Government spokesperson, claims farmers using land wouldn't be subject to the tax.

Advertisement

Deputy Matthews says the tax is about targeting hoarders of land that could be used to build houses.

Meanwhile,

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he supports the government decision to delay the introduction of the tax, despite it being championed by coalition colleagues, the Greens.

The Independent Kerry TD claims farmers across the county were very concerned about the residential zoned land tax.

He believes farmers must be protected, adding there’s a difference between working farmers and property developers, who hold onto land in hopes of value increases.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae says that the tax does not target the right people.