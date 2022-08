There's a warning that local rural pubs face extinction.

That's the view of publican and Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

It's after new figures showed there are over 1,800 fewer pubs in the country since 2005.

Publicans want the government to cut excise duty on alcohol in the budget to help them deal with rising costs.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the closure of pubs is a big loss to our culture: