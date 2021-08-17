Kerry TD seeking status of review into Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre

A Kerry TD will seek the status of a review into the opening of the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre.

Last week, Radio Kerry reported a review on the process that led to the opening of the direct provision centre is still awaited, a year after its expected completion date.

Former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered a review in early June of last year, following the controversy surrounding the opening of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen during the pandemic.

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, along with local and political pressure to improve conditions for residents, the centre was closed in September of last year.

Then-Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered a review in early June 2020, which was to assess the department's actions on direct provision during the early stages of the pandemic.

This includes, in particular, reference to the opening of centres such as the one in Cahersiveen.

The report was expected to be finalised in August of 2020.

Responsibility for direct provision was transferred to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in October.

When the Dáil resumes next month, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly will submit questions to both the justice and integration ministers, seeking the status of the review and if it’s been received by either minister.