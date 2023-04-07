Kerry TD says softening of short-term let regulations is embarrassing climbdown from government

A Kerry TD says a softening of regulations on short-term let operators is an embarrassing climbdown by the government.

The European Commission has delayed plans by the Irish government to regulate the short-term rental market, which includes operators of AirBnBs.

It’s now been reported that short-term let operators in areas with populations under 5,000 will not have to apply for special planning permission.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says the planned regulations were wrong in the first place, and they would have never brought properties back into the long-term rental market.

Deputy Healy-Rae says Kerry County Council should now apologise to short-term let operators it previously contacted about regularising their planning permission.