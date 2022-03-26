Kerry TD says people choosing between food and fuel

People are choosing between food and fuel with the continued rise in the cost of living, according to a Kerry TD.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the government seems ambivalent about fuel and energy costs, which he says are out of control.

Deputy Daly adds there’s a real fear people won’t be able to afford to drive to work or college, and medical card holders will have to borrow money to pay for care.

Advertisement

The Sinn Féin TD is urging the government to remove excise duty on home heating oil.

It comes after the announcement of EU-wide measures to tackle rising energy costs, which will allow Ireland to engage directly with the European Commission to cut VAT on fuel.