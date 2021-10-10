Kerry TD says keeping tourism and hospitality VAT at 9% is a necessity

A Kerry TD says keeping the VAT rate at 9% for the tourism and hospitality sector is a necessity, not a luxury.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin called for the 9% rate to be made permanent.

Deputy Griffin said a permanent commitment on the rate would give certainty to the industry.

The Fine Gael TD also called for the retention of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), and supports to recover air connectivity into Ireland.

He urged Tourism Minister Catherine Martin to listen to industry leaders when they called for extensions to government supports and initiatives to train staff.