A Kerry TD says a HSE recruitment drive for home help and support staff is encouraging news.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says families in west and north Kerry have been adversely impacted by these staff shortages recently.

Deputy Daly is also welcoming the appointment of a podiatrist at UHK.

He says the lack of a senior podiatrist for months has been a cause of concern for patients suffering from foot ulcers in particular, with some having to travel out of the county for care.