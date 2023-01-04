Advertisement
Kerry TD says higher fines won't deter speeding

Jan 4, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says higher fines won't deter speeding
Photo: Kerry County Council
Doubling fines for certain driving offences will do little to improve road safety.

That's according to a research paper by the Road Safety Authority, which was seen by the Department of Transport months before it increased motoring fines last year.

The Irish Independent report less than half of drivers believed doubling fines would have a positive impact on their behaviour behind the wheel.

Independent TD, Michael Healy-Rae, believes higher fines do little to deter drivers from speeding:

