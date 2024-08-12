Advertisement
Kerry TD says high performance sports and racing industries need to be adequately funded and resourced

Aug 12, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says high performance sports and racing industries need to be adequately funded and resourced
A Kerry TD says high performance sports and horse and greyhound racing all need to be adequately funded and resourced.

Michael Healy-Rae was reacting to comparisons of funding given to athletics and other high-performance sport - to funds given to the racing industries.

He believes the sectors shouldn’t be pitted against each other, adding horse and greyhound industries provide massive economic returns to the exchequer.

The Independent TD says the Government has over €3 billion of a surplus for the upcoming budget.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes the state should at least double the €25 million in funding given for athletics and high-performance sport.

