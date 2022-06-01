Advertisement
Kerry TD says High Court ruling will lead to chaos in district courts

Jun 1, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD says a High Court ruling on criminal prosecutions by gardaí will lead to chaos in district courts including in Kerry.

The decision overturned a rule under which a lot of criminal prosecutions were managed by Garda presenters, where one Garda could act on behalf of another Garda not present in court.

Deputy Pa Daly is Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for equality, law reform and integration and is also a solicitor.

He says the judgement isn’t finalised until June 16th and suggests there could be emergency legislation enacted to stop it, or the decision be appealed, or a request for a stay on the order.

Otherwise, he feels this will result in chaotic scenes in district courts.

