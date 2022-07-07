Kerry TD says frequent water outages in Ardfert are beyond crisis point and unacceptable

The number of frequent water outages in Ardfert is beyond crisis point and unacceptable.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who was speaking as the village endures its fourth disruption to water supply this week.

Irish Water says it acknowledges the frustration caused by the latest burst for the people of Ardfert.

Irish Water says dedicated water service crews were mobilised this morning to repair the latest burst, with works expected to be completed on it this evening.

Traffic management is in place until the repairs are completed.

It says it could be another two or three hours after these repairs are finished before supplies return as normal.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says these repeated breaks are the result of years of underinvestment in essential infrastructure.

He adds that it’s very hard on the elderly, young families, and those that are unwell to manage with low or no water supply for days on end.

A water tanker has been available for residents without water at the Ardfert Church car park, and this will be in place until 11:55 tonight.

However, Deputy Daly says some customers who have been impacted are some distance away and it’s difficult for them to travel to Ardfert daily to bring home enough clean water.

Irish Water’s regional operations lead, Oliver Harney, told Radio Kerry that Ardfert will be connected to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme in Lough Guitane, Killarney by the end of the year.

Pa Daly is calling for Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Irish Water to confirm a precise date for this connection, as Ardfert could still face months of more disruptions and poor water quality.