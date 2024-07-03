Rumours about the use the old Burlington factory site in Tralee to house international protection applicants are "being invented from whole cloth".

That's according to Kerry TD and Sinn Féin's justice spokesperson Pa Daly.

Deputy Daly has claimed the government is not always responsive to requests for information.

He says, despite that, "misinformation by people looking to grow their social media followings is unhelpful”.

On Friday, the Department of Integration told Radio Kerry "there's no contract to provide modular units for international protection applicants in the Clash area of the town".

Nevertheless, inaccurate rumours have continued to spread.

Deputy Pa Daly said the department has told him Clash is not on the radar for either Ukrainians or international protection applicants.

The TD slammed the speculation as extremely unhelpful and negative.

He added some of the language used has been divisive with allegations about international protection applicants being "completely without foundation".

The Sinn Fein TD says it is not acceptable that the government is not always "responsive to requests for information" and that "communities deserve full disclosure of the facts".

Deputy Daly continued on that it "is equally unacceptable" for people to spread misinformation with no basis in fact or reality, for social media clout.

