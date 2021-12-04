Advertisement
Kerry TD repeats call for Health Minister to visit UHK

Dec 4, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD repeats call for Health Minister to visit UHK
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has repeated a call for the Health Minister to visit University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he's concerned about the lack of a follow up from the HSE and additional staff resignations at the hospital, since a visit from the National Director for Acute Hospitals last month.

Yesterday in the Dáil, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there has been a one-third increase in consultants in University Hospital Kerry, but fewer patients are being seen.

Deputy Daly is once again calling on Minister Donnelly to travel to Kerry and visit the hospital himself.

The Sinn Féin TD says Minister Donnelly would have a better understanding of the reasons patient counts are under-represented at UHK, if he met with consultants, nurses and staff.

