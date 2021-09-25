Kerry TD is third wealthiest member of Dáil Éireann

A Kerry TD is the third wealthiest member of Dáil Éireann, according to the Irish Independent's Political Rich List.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae is listed as the Dáil's third wealthiest Deputy, with an estimated wealth of over €6 million (€6,024,038), the vast majority of which comes from properties and land.

His brother and fellow Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is seventh on the Political Rich List, with an estimated worth of almost €4 million (€3,984,962), over half of which comes from businesses he's involved in

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is listed in 86th place on the list, with Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly in 105th, and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister Norma Foley in 119th.

According to the Rich List, Kerry's TDs have the third highest combined wealth of any constituency, behind just Dublin Bay North and Tipperary, at over €11.6 million (€11,650,249).

Just over €10 million of this (€10,009,000) comes from Independent TDs and brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.