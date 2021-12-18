Advertisement
Kerry TD hits out at new closing times for hospitality sector

Dec 18, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD hits out at new closing times for hospitality sector
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry TD has hit out at the latest restrictions for the hospitality sector.

Government confirmed yesterday evening that pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres will have to close at 8pm from this coming Monday until January 30th.

Indoor and outdoor events will also be limited to 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 1,000 inside or 5,000 people outside respectively.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, who is also a publican, says the government are greatly mistaken if they think young people will go home after closing time, instead of going to house parties.

Deputy Healy-Rae was also critical of the timing of the official announcement after 6pm on a Friday evening by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as businesses had already prepared for the Christmas period.

