Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has overseen two more buses to and from Belfast for cataract patients.

Deputy Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, have run the bus service to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast since 2017 due to long waiting lists in the Republic for the procedure.

The service was unable to operate for a spell due to COVID-19, but returned at reduced capacity in August 2020.