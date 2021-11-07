Kerry TD has sent 75 buses to Belfast for cataract procedures

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has now sent 75 buses to Belfast for people to get cataract procedures done.

Deputy Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, have run the bus service to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast since 2017 due to long waiting lists in the Republic for the procedure.

The Independent TD says there's another bus full of patients who have had their cataracts removed on its way back, which is the second this week.

Last month, the Department of Health confirmed the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme will remain, until a new statutory scheme is put in place.

The scheme has been in operation since January this year to mitigate the loss of access to care from private providers in Northern Ireland under the EU Cross Border Directive, which ceased to apply as a result of Brexit.