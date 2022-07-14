Kerry TD claims 30% reduction in emissions would devastate rural Ireland

Reducing emissions by 30% would result in devastating consequences for rural Ireland.

That’s according to Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae who raised the issue in Dáil Eireann yesterday.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the agri-food sector is the backbone of economic activity in rural Ireland with Irish farmers producing food of the highest quality with a low environmental footprint.

He says a recent IFA report shows there could be significant consequences for the sector if emissions are reduced by more than 22%.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the Government must strike a balance:

In response, the Taoiseach assured Deputy Healy-Rae that clarity will be given to the sector soon: