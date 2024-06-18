Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls out “horrible” lowering of the tone of politics in Ireland

Jun 18, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls out “horrible” lowering of the tone of politics in Ireland
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

A Kerry TD has called out what he says is a horrible lowering of the tone of politics in this country.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae was commenting in the context of recent election campaigns.

He says there’s been increased levels of online abuse and personal attacks on politicians and their families.

Advertisement

The Kilgarvan man says he’s really worried given the change in Kerry politics, adding it appears that people feel making outrageous allegations and crude statements is fair.

He says elections used to be fought in a fair manner in the county, with the issues that were important to the electorate being argued.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says a video posted on Tik Tok that included an image of his late mother was particularly hurtful to him and his family:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Green representative pays tribute to outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan
Advertisement
West Kerry farmer seeks meeting with Justice Minister over threats to landowners
Rose of Tralee International Festival pays tribute to Auckland Rose who has passed away
Advertisement

Recommended

Rovers drawn to Iceland league winners
West Kerry farmer seeks meeting with Justice Minister over threats to landowners
State accommodation for Ukrainians in Kerry rated higher than national average
Kerry Green representative pays tribute to outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus