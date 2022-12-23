Advertisement
Kerry TD calls on Courts Service and council to clarify plans for Tralee Courthouse

Dec 23, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has called on the Courts Service and Kerry County Council to clarify the plans for Tralee Courthouse.

Pa Daly says recent developments with the Courts Service are worrying for the future fate of the building on Ashe Street.

The Sinn Féin TD believes a proper plan is needed for the courthouse, so it doesn’t fall idle for decades, similar to Kanturk Courthouse.

Deputy Daly says a refurbishment of the existing site and purchase of adjoining buildings, is the best solution for Tralee town centre and the Courts Service.

 

 

